Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home
323 William St
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 342-1063
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
320 William St
Scranton, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
320 William St
Scranton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Gavin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth K. Gavin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth K. Gavin Obituary

Elizabeth Katherine "Betty Kay" Kovach Gavin, 73, of North Scranton, passed away peacefully Sept. 6, surrounded by family, following a short but aggressive illness.

Born in and a lifelong resident of Scranton, Betty Kay was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth "Betty" Kelly Kovach and graduated from Scranton Technical High School. Betty Kay will always be remembered for her sense of humor, even in times of great strife. Watching late-night reruns on television and listening to her scanner gave Betty Kay an escape from her worries. Her family can recount innumerable funny stories told by Betty Kay, as she found humor in the most routine events.

She is survived by her three children, Shannon McCall, Dunmore; Kelly Gavin Houlihan and husband, James, Archbald; and James Gavin and wife, Debbie, Peckville; as well as her grandchildren, Marissa McCall, Gavin McCall, Sara Gavin and Rylee Houlihan; and her great-grandson, Cash McCall. She is also survived by two sisters, Ann Marie Hughes and husband, Robert, Clarks Summit; and Ellen Yanni and husband, Ronald, Coatesville; as well as many nieces and nephews, and cousins and friends who were considered family, including her former husband, Michael Gavin, Scranton, with whom she had a strong friendship and the joy of grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Patrick Anthony "Cash" McCall.

The funeral will be conducted on Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton. Family and friends may pay their respects at the church from 9 a.m. until the commencement of services. Masks required and social distancing procedures in effect. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty Kay's honor to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -