Elizabeth K. Yankauskas

Elizabeth K. Yankauskas Obituary
Elizabeth K. Yankauskas, 75, of Union Dale, died Wednesday morning at home.

Born Aug. 21, 1944, daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Bervar Yankauskas, Elizabeth attended Forest City High School and was a member of Ascension Parish. A member of the Forest City Senior Center, Elizabeth liked playing bingo locally and at Turning Stone. She was fond of word-search puzzles, coloring and "Family Feud." She enjoyed a hot cup of tea and listening to polka and country music.

She is survived by her sister and caretaker, Sandra Haberle and husband, Ken, Union Dale; a brother, Francis "Yank" Yankauskas and wife, Elizabeth "Betsy," Vandling; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Interment, private.

Viewing will be Monday from 9 to 10:30 at the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart. Condolences: www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 9, 2020
