Elizabeth "Betty Jane" Keene, formerly of Greentown, died Thursday in Granite Farms Estate, Media. She was the widow of Warren Keene, who passed away Jan. 1, 2016.
Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Harry and Mildred Burg White, she was a member of Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, where she was in the choir. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a bank teller.
Betty Jane was a member of the Wesley Circle and Greene-Dreher Historical Society.
She enjoyed knitting, sewing, baking, cooking, traveling, singing and piano playing, but her great joys came from being in the outdoors and her family.
She is survived by a daughter, Bille Angley and husband, Rick; a son, Edward Keene and companion, Barbara Brown; grandchildren, Luke Angley, Warren E. Keene and Melissa Dulski and husband, Mike; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Owen Dulski, and Gavin Keene; and former daughter-in-law, Rosie Keene.
The funeral will be Monday at noon in the Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, 491 Roemerville Road, Greentown. Interment, Pine Grove Cemetery, South Sterling.
Friends may call Monday from 10 a.m. until the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, 491 Roemerville Road, Greentown, PA 18426. Write Keene Memorial in the memo note.
Arrangements by the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 21, 2019