Elizabeth "Betty" Kosar, died Sunday morning at Allied Skilled Nursing. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Walter Kosar.
Born in Eynon, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Rose Stanishefski Snyder. Betty attended Eynon and Archbald schools and worked as a seamstress in the local garment industry, and retired from Casket Shells Inc.
Betty was a member of Christ the King Parish, and its Altar and Rosary, Legion of Mary Society. She was a member of the Eynon American Legion Post 624 Ladies Auxiliary and the ILGWU.
Surviving are sons, Andrew Kosar and wife, Diane, Clarks Summit; and Michael Kosar and wife, Ellen, Archbald; daughter, Elizabeth Callahan, Emmaus; seven grandchildren, Michael, Andrew, Aaron and Daniel Kosar, Lindsey Kilker, Peter and Melanie Callahan; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Also preceding her in death were a granddaughter, Eileen Callahan; brothers, John, Joseph and Anthony; and sisters, Ida, Matilda and Genevieve.
The family would like to extend grateful thanks to the staff at Allied Skilled Nursing, and Allied Hospice for the kind care they provided to Betty.
The funeral will be Thursday from the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 417 Main St., Eynon. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp.
Visitation will be Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. Those attending the funeral are asked to proceed directly to the church.
Donations in Betty's memory may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 18, 2020