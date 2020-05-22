|
Elizabeth Louise Beahan, 78, passed on peacefully Wednesday at home with her son by her side. She was born May 13, 1942, in Carbondale, daughter of the late Edward and Helen Kochan Cosklo.
She attended Fell Twp. High School and graduated in 1960. She acquired various certificates in the food service industry. Before her retirement, she was the food service director at Mid Valley Long Term Center in Peckville. Then during her retirement, she was well known for her furniture, antiques and tools sold at Sugerman's Flea Market in Eynon.
Betty was a woman of many trades. She was the matriarch of the family for this reason. Everything she baked was like magic in a mixing bowl. Every holiday, she spent hours preparing the most delicious meal and of course a pie for desert. Aside from her culinary skills, she was an ace seamstress. There was no hole nor tear that she could not fix.
Every morning she could be found sitting at her kitchen table looking out the bay windows to watch the creek flow and the birds and squirrels feed. She could even tell you the different types of birds as they landed on the feeder. Her favorite was the tiniest of hummingbirds (and he always arrived the first week of May). Her love for nature would bring no surprise that she had the greenest of thumbs. Throughout her lifetime, she always maintained a bountiful garden and windowsills lined up with blooming plants.
To know Betty was to love her. Even though it could be tough to do so. Just like her cigarettes, she had no filter. You would always know what she thought and she would be the first to let you know if you were doing something wrong. Although all was said out of love, it was definitely garnished with words that would make even the hardiest of sailors blush. You never left her house without a quote you would never forget and arms full of fresh produce and deserts.
While the foods we brought home from Grandma's are long gone, the handwritten letters she wrote to all of us will be cherished forever. We are all grateful she let technology take the back seat and became everyone's favorite pen pal. However, the person she loved to write to the most was her cousin, Rick Weckel. Her generation can teach us to stop and remember there is still joy in the simplest pleasures of life.
As a daughter, mother, grandmother and wife, you could find no better. The hand she was dealt during her lifetime was not the easiest but she always pushed onward. Our family will forever remember her as the strongest woman we knew. In her passing, may we all try to find the same strength to try to be our best selves and to begin to thoroughly enjoy this precious gift called life. Life is short but the remainder of all of ours will be dedicated to Elizabeth Louise Beahan. Until we meet again, toodle-loo Betty Boop.
She is survived by her son, Floyd Celli, of Jermyn; grandchildren, Floyd Celli Jr., of Scranton; Emily Celli, of Jermyn; Maggie Celli, of Kingston; Jon Celli, of Mount Cobb; and Shana Celli, of Eynon; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Beahan; and her son, John Celli.
Due to the current situation of the world, services will not be held at the moment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the organization of your choice: National Wildlife Refuge or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Arrangements, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on May 22, 2020