|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Lowry, 82, Scranton, died Saturday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her husband of 61 years is Leonard Lowry Jr.
Born in Dupont, daughter of the late John and Julie Macarchick, she was a 1955 graduate of Moosic High School and a devoted member of St. Ann's Basilica Parish. She volunteered many hours at the Solemn Novena and other church events. Elizabeth enjoyed vacationing at the shore, dining out, working in her flower garden and daily bicycle rides around the neighborhood. She was a loving wife and mother who will be deeply missed.
Also surviving are a son, Leonard Lowry III and wife, Krista, Scranton; two brothers, John Macarchick and wife, Mary Louise, Tunkhannock; and Edward Macarchick, Scranton; sister-in-law, Lois Lowry; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Betty Macarchick.
A memorial service will be held in St. Ann's Basilica at a later date. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020