Elizabeth M. (Betty) Bauer Obituary
Elizabeth M. (Betty) Bauer of Scranton died Friday after a brief illness.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Robert P. and Florence Rakoski Bauer, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral. She was employed by the former Duke Tire Co., Wes Friedman Jewelers and J.C. Penney Call Center before retirement.

She is survived by her brother, the Rev. Paul Bauer, Effingham, Ill.; sister, Kathryn and husband, Edwin Weidner, Elizabethtown, Pa.; brother, Robert and wife, Kathryn, Scranton; brother, Francis and wife, Rebecca, Huntingtown, Md.; and sister, Mary Teresa and husband, Jerry Palauskas, Scranton. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Interment in St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. The family requests no flowers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 8, 2020
