Elizabeth "Betty" Marguerite Weniger Jackson, 91, of Honesdale, died Saturday at her daughter's home in Bethany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter C. Jackson, on March 24, 1998. The couple married on June 30, 1949.



Born Nov. 11, 1927, in Hones­dale, she was the daughter and last surviving member of the Charles J. and Mary E. O'Brien Weniger family. She was a graduate of Honesdale Catholic High School and in 1948 received her nursing degree from Mercy Hospital. For 40 years, she was a nurse at Wayne Memorial Hospital and a private duty nurse before retiring.



Surviving are her children, Diane McElroy and husband, Lynn, Honesdale; Sue Gillow and husband, Dale, Bethany; Nancy O'Connell and husband, Jim, Honesdale; Betsy Ciaston and husband, Joe, Hamlin; and Tom Jackson and wife, Karen, Honesdale; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Magdalen Church, Honesdale. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.



Friends may visit Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.

