Elizabeth Mary Barrows, 89, died Monday afternoon at her son Michael's home in Waverly. She was the widow of Michael J. Barrows Sr., who died in 1980.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Vera Gershey Krall, she was a graduate of Lake Ariel High School. She worked with her husband for many years in the family business, Barrows Electric. After his death, she worked as a medical receptionist for Lackawanna Medical Group, and later for Dr. Eugene Harasym in the Moscow office.
She is survived by her children, Christine Gabriel and husband, Mario, Springville; Michael Barrows and wife, Kim, Waverly; Kathleen Simpson and husband, George, Annandale, Va.; Sandra McCarthy and husband, William, Dalton; David Barrows, Dalton, and fiancée, Paula Terpak, Dupont; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Tony Krall; and a sister, Vera Lamberton.
Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn celebrated a private graveside service at St. John's Cemetery, Throop. Memorial donations may be made in Elizabeth's honor to Our Lady of Snows Parish, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. A public memorial service will take place at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 9, 2020