Elizabeth Megargel, 71, passed away in her home on April 21. She was raised in California, spent most of her life in Scranton, Pa., and spent the remaining years of her life in Corpus Christi, Texas. Betty spent a lot of her life working hard, and living for her children and grandchildren. Anyone who knew her thought of her as loving, patient, compassionate and kind.
She is survived by her six children, Donna Reichle, Diane Iacono, Theresa Revilak, Michael DeSarro, Elizabeth DeSarro and Gabrielle Hughes. She also has 12 grandchildren and five siblings.
Her memorial service will be on May 3, at the Green Ridge Assembly of God at 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton, at 5 p.m.
The family will be having visiting hours on the same day from 3 to 5 at the Green Ridge Assembly of God. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask to donate money to the . Mom had beaten breast cancer in the past and this would mean so much to her.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2019