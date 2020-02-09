|
|
Elizabeth Naugin Newkirk, 93, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, at Allied Services Skilled Nursing in Scranton.
Born Feb. 4, 1926, in Throop, she was the daughter of the late Tate Anthony and Mary Washenko Naugin. She was educated and graduated high school in the Throop public schools. Before retirement, she worked as a seamstress.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard Newkirk; daughter, Florence Kashetta; and sister, Agnes and husband, Nick DePietro.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth and husband, Gary Beppler, Throop; son-in-law, James Kashetta, Florida; grandchildren, Amy and husband, Ian McLoughlin, Glenmoore; Jamie Kashetta, Washington, D.C.; Gary and wife, Sarah Beppler, Scott Twp.; and Greg Beppler, Throop; and great-grandchildren, Anna, Kellen and Charlotte McLoughlin; as well as by her nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth enjoyed traveling, playing cards, crocheting, puzzles, and most of all spending time with her loved ones.
The family would like to thank Allied Skilled Nursing for the wonderful care they had given throughout her time there. Elizabeth was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be very much missed.
Arrangements entrusted to the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 9, 2020