Elizabeth (Betty) Neutts Whiting of West Scranton died Monday at the Green Ridge Care Center, a few weeks shy of her 94th birthday.
Born and raised in South Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Frank Siwek (Shivak) and Anna Dyda Siwek. She attended Scranton public schools, but left to support herself after losing her mother at an early age. She found employment in the garment industry, and the local factories, working for Capitol Record Corp., the Area Agency on Aging, assigned to the Scranton Public Library, and finally retiring from Art Print Co. She lived on her own until the age of 89, when a fall at home rendered her incapable of self-care. She was a member of St. Ann's Basilica Parish.
Betty raised six children, five of whom survive her, Eileen (George) Bunting, Ephrata; Joseph (Doreen) Neutts, Duryea; Beverly (Dale) Radeleff, Carson City, Nev; Debra (William) O'Neill, Old Forge; Sandra (Randy) Dickison, Old Forge; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Neutts; son, Gerald Neutts; two sons-in-law, Gerald Walsh and Tom Osieski; along with brothers, Frank Shivak and Stanley, Andrew and William Morava.
Betty found joy in the simple things in life - getting her hair done, meeting friends at the local diner and watching the Lawrence Welk show. She was an excellent cook, and her cabbage rolls (piggies) and spaghetti sauce are unrivaled. She had great compassion for animals, and no stray went hungry or injured on Betty's watch - much to her neighbor's chagrin!
The family would like to thank all staff of the Green Ridge Care Center and Dr. Nicholas Dodge for the kindness and compassion extended to Betty during her stay. It will not be forgotten.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, private at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton, and are asked to go directly to church.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 11, 2019