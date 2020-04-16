Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Elizabeth Nina Bullick Obituary
Elizabeth Nina Bullick, 94, a longtime resident of Dunmore, died Tuesday at The Gardens of Scranton. Her husband, Theodore, preceded her in death.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Anton and Mary Himchak Owdychuk.

She is survived by one daughter, Elisia; two grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Scranton.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020
