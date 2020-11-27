Home

Elizabeth Norma Swingle

Elizabeth Norma Swingle Obituary

Elizabeth Norma Swingle, 86, of Carbondale, died Sunday at the Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale. She was the widow of Dean O. Swingle, who died Aug. 28, 2018. The couple was married on Jan. 6, 1956.

Born in Knoxville, Tenn., daughter of the late Millard Fillmore and Madie Rosetta Smith O'Neal, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Carbondale. She was a 1953 graduate of Fulton High School, Knoxville, Tenn., and a 1955 graduate of the Knoxville Business School. Before retirement, she was employed as the gift shop manager at the former Marian Community Hospital, Carbondale.

Surviving are a son, Larry Swingle and wife, Robin, Knoxville, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Susan Horton, Kelly and Adrian Swingle, and Larry Swingle Jr.; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a niece and a nephew.

Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be held with interment in the Bookwalter Cemetery, Knoxville, Tenn. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.

To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.


