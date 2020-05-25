|
|
Elizabeth "Hope" Phillips, 97, peacefully passed away May 22, at Allied Skilled Nursing, Scranton. She was married to Robert B. Phillips Jr. for 76 years, who preceded her in death on May 6, 2019.
Hope was born in Buckinghamshire, England, to Alfred Ernest Morris Jacob and Ethel Thompson Jacob on June 29, 1922, and was of the Episcopal faith.
She met her husband during World War II at the Air Force base in England. They started their family in Bedford, England, then moved to Bob's hometown of Scranton in 1948. Many summers were spent camping with their family at Lake Wallenpaupack.
Hope, also known as Hop, worked as a nurse's assistant then followed her passion of gardening and floral design at Remick Floral, Keen Floral and Bolnhurst Gardens. She ultimately opened her own shop on the 100 block of South Main Avenue in Scranton called Hope's Creations. Hope was happiest with her hands in the dirt with her dog, Duke, by her side. Her yard was like no other, a typical English garden.
There were many trips to Walker's Cay, Bahamas, where Bob would scuba dive and Hope loved to walk the beach collecting shells while soaking up the sun.
Christmas Eve was sure to have a table full of various foods, especially her English trifle, which her family enjoyed. Hope was forever giving things away saying it was an English custom. She was proud of her English heritage and never lost her accent.
Surviving are her children, Christopher Phillips, of Shawnee, Kan.; Carole Powell and husband, Richie; Roger Phillips and wife, Cheryl, of Scranton; Robert Phillips III and wife, Pat, of Staatsburg, N.Y.; and Jerry Phillips and wife, Sandee, of Clarks Summit; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; the other half of the "90's Plus" Club - relatives, John Lovering, of Scranton; and Hank Cordy, Pittston; and many friends.
Hope was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Jerry, Nora and Bruce, grand- and great-grandchildren, Adam Holley and Angel Powell; also family in-laws, Nance Cordy, George and Betty Phillips, Deb Fedroff and Willard Lanning.
A celebration of Hope's life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of sending flowers, please plant a tree or colorful flowers in memory of Hope's love of gardening.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on May 25, 2020