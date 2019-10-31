|
Elizabeth R. Tabor, 88, of Olyphant, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, following an illness. She was the widow of John Tabor, who died in 1983.
Born in Olyphant, daughter of the late Joseph and Stephania Owczarski Mazur, she was a graduate of Olyphant High School and a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, now Holy Cross Parish, in Olyphant. She worked in the cleaning department of the Mid Valley School District for more than 40 years prior to her retirement.
She is survived by four sons, John, David, Joseph and Paul, all of Olyphant; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, John, Joseph, Stanley and Anthony; and four sisters, Ann, Helen, Agnes and Pearl.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 404 Susquehanna Ave., Olyphant, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Patrick's Church, Delaware Avenue, Olyphant, to be celebrated by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Blakely.
Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 31, 2019