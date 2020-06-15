|
Elizabeth Salitis, 84, of Duryea, died Saturday at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome P. Salitis, on Feb. 5, 2014.
Born in Old Forge, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Victoria Potempa Brzostowski and was a graduate of Old Forge High School. Before her retirement, she was employed in the area garment industry and Walmart, Pittston Twp. She was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.
Elizabeth enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Abigail. She also enjoyed sewing, working in her garden and going to the casino. She was a member of the Polish National Alliance.
Surviving are two sons, Greg Salitis and his companion, Sue McGeehan, Exeter; and Martin Salitis and his wife, Maureen, Olyphant; a granddaughter, Abigail Salitis; brother, the Rev. Hilary Brzostowski, Maryland; two sisters, Josephine Pagnotti, Old Forge; and Barbara Michalowski, Scranton; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Edward and Bernard; and sisters, Regina Kenia and Genieve Juba.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, with the Rev. John Polednak officiating. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.
There will be no public viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hughestown Ambulance, 30 Center St., Hughestown, PA 18640.
Arrangements are by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. To leave an online condolence for Elizabeth's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.