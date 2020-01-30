Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:30 PM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Secor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Libby" (McElhenny) Secor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Libby" (McElhenny) Secor Obituary
Elizabeth "Libby" (McElhenny) Secor, 96, formerly of West Reading, passed away in the care of Berks Heim. She was the loving widow of Charles E. Secor.

Born in Scranton, she was a child of the late David and Jane (Phillips) McElhenny.

Elizabeth worked until her retirement as a ward clerk at Reading Hospital.

She was a devoted member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church of Reading and was active in the Altar Guilde.

She was a feisty, determined woman who valued her privacy and independence. She loved to travel and was always on her way somewhere.

She is survived by her children, Charles P., husband of Elizabeth Secor, of York; and David M., husband of Mary M. Secor, of Reinholds; three grandchildren; brother, Paul and wife, Katherine McElhenny, of Scranton; and sister, Clare Bird, of Waxahchi, Texas.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her brothers, David, Earl and William; and sisters, Jane Behlke, Barbara Wozney and Lois May.

Funeral services for Elizabeth will be held Friday, Jan. 31, at 12:30 p.m. at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Friends and family are invited to gather at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the start of services. Burial will follow at Laureldale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Elizabeth's family asks that contributions be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 100 W. Windsor St., Reading, PA 19601.

Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -