|
|
Elizabeth "Libby" (McElhenny) Secor, 96, formerly of West Reading, passed away in the care of Berks Heim. She was the loving widow of Charles E. Secor.
Born in Scranton, she was a child of the late David and Jane (Phillips) McElhenny.
Elizabeth worked until her retirement as a ward clerk at Reading Hospital.
She was a devoted member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church of Reading and was active in the Altar Guilde.
She was a feisty, determined woman who valued her privacy and independence. She loved to travel and was always on her way somewhere.
She is survived by her children, Charles P., husband of Elizabeth Secor, of York; and David M., husband of Mary M. Secor, of Reinholds; three grandchildren; brother, Paul and wife, Katherine McElhenny, of Scranton; and sister, Clare Bird, of Waxahchi, Texas.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her brothers, David, Earl and William; and sisters, Jane Behlke, Barbara Wozney and Lois May.
Funeral services for Elizabeth will be held Friday, Jan. 31, at 12:30 p.m. at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Friends and family are invited to gather at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the start of services. Burial will follow at Laureldale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Elizabeth's family asks that contributions be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 100 W. Windsor St., Reading, PA 19601.
Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 30, 2020