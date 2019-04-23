Elizabeth "Betty" Smolko, 79, of Jessup, passed away on Sunday, April 21.



Born in Jessup, daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Hodorovich Smolko, she was a graduate of Jessup High School and was employed by Pawnee Pants, Olyphant, and Lackawanna Health and Rehab. She was a member of Queen of Angels Parish at St. Michael's Church, Jessup.



Betty loved her Dunkin' Donuts coffee and her word- search books. She always remembered to bring treats for her favorite four-legged friends, Izzy, Solo and Magoo. As well as being an avid Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Penguins fan and a Steelers fan, Moosic Lakes was a place she loved spending time with friends and relatives. Her favorite celebrations were "the Feast" and the Fourth of July. Betty had a kind and gentle nature and will be missed by all who knew her.



The family would like to thank Mid Valley Health and Rehab and Mid Valley Manor for their kindness and compassionate care.



She is survived by her nephew and caretaker, Brian Sabetta and wife, Bridget, Jessup; and brother, Joseph Smolko, Texas. Additional nieces and nephews include Paula West, Jennifer Hoyle, Christina Singleton, Kathleen, Joseph and Bernadette Smolko, Theresa Alexander, Susan Hinton, Michael Smolko Jr. and Eugene Smolko; great-niece and great-nephew, Marissa and Joshua Sabetta; sisters-in-law, Joan Smolko, Jessup; and Mary Smolko, Texas.



She was also preceded in death by brothers, Michael, Eugene and John Smolko; sister-in-law, Ann Marie Smolko; and nephew, John Smolko.



The funeral will be Thursday with Mass at 10 a.m. in Queen of Angels Parish at St. Michael's Church, Jessup.



Friends may call from 9 until time of Mass at the church. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to One Life to Live Rescue, 1721 Olive St., Scranton, PA 18510. Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.

