Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth T. "Betty" (Miller) Marianelli. View Sign Service Information Kearney Funeral Homes 517 North Main Street Old Forge , PA 18518-1811 (570)-562-1590 Send Flowers Obituary





Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; granddaughter, Amy; and great-grandson, Andrew. Betty will be lovingly remembered by her family, including her sons, Bruce Marianelli and Kathy, Wayne Marianelli and Cynthia, and Michael Marianelli and Lynne; her grandchildren, Anthony, Chad and Tracey, Jonathan and Julianne, Allyson, Steven, Nicole and Braden, and Adam; a great-grandson Max; and nieces and nephews.



Her family will be forever grateful to those who bestowed kindness, compassion and love throughout this difficult time, especially Moses Taylor Hospital's ICU staff and Dr. Kathryn Sallavanti.



A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Old Forge.



Those wishing to attend the funeral are asked to go directly to church.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Betty's memory to either the Robert Charles Zaloga Brain Tumor Foundation, c/o RCZ Foundation, 4101 Birney Ave., Moosic, 18507; or to Animal Care Associates of Scranton, c/o Paypal:



Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave a condolence.

It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth "Betty" T. (Miller) Marianelli announces her passing on Sunday, April 21. Betty was the pillar of her family and spent her life caring for, encouraging and supporting her children and grandchildren at every opportunity. She was proudly in attendance at numerous performances, sporting events and graduation ceremonies cheering on her family.Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; granddaughter, Amy; and great-grandson, Andrew. Betty will be lovingly remembered by her family, including her sons, Bruce Marianelli and Kathy, Wayne Marianelli and Cynthia, and Michael Marianelli and Lynne; her grandchildren, Anthony, Chad and Tracey, Jonathan and Julianne, Allyson, Steven, Nicole and Braden, and Adam; a great-grandson Max; and nieces and nephews.Her family will be forever grateful to those who bestowed kindness, compassion and love throughout this difficult time, especially Moses Taylor Hospital's ICU staff and Dr. Kathryn Sallavanti.A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Old Forge.Those wishing to attend the funeral are asked to go directly to church.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Betty's memory to either the Robert Charles Zaloga Brain Tumor Foundation, c/o RCZ Foundation, 4101 Birney Ave., Moosic, 18507; or to Animal Care Associates of Scranton, c/o Paypal: [email protected] Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave a condolence. Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close