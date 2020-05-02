|
Elizabeth "Betty" Vitvitsky, 89, passed away on April 26, 2020, at the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center. She was the widow of John Vitvitsky, who died Aug. 12, 2002.
Born Nov. 6, 1930, in Dickson City, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Magur Rock. She resided in Philadelphia and most of her life in Dickson City. She graduated from Dickson City High School with honors in 1948. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Fashion Flair Clothing Store, a division of Izod Co. She was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, and she was a past member of the Red Hat Society and the Jessup Senior Center.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed. The family would like to thank Dr. Rajan Mulloth and the aides and nurses at Lackawanna Health for their excellent care.
Surviving are daughters, Karen Mahalik and husband, Stan, Olyphant; and Linda Shalkowski and husband, Jerry, Dickson City; grandchildren, Dr. Gail Fanucci, Gainesville, Fla.; and Christopher Mahalik and wife, Alexa, Old Forge; a sister, Mary Ann Pecuch and husband, John, Lancaster; a niece and godchild, Carol Misewicz and husband, Eugene, Olyphant; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, John Michael Vitvitsky, and sister, Marjorie Poklemba.
Due to health concerns, the funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City, with services by Monsignor Patrick Pratico, pastor of St. Mary's Church, Dickson City. Arrangements are by the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on May 2, 2020