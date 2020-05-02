Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Vitvitsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Vitvitsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Betty" Vitvitsky Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Vitvitsky, 89, passed away on April 26, 2020, at the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center. She was the widow of John Vitvitsky, who died Aug. 12, 2002.

Born Nov. 6, 1930, in Dickson City, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Magur Rock. She resided in Philadelphia and most of her life in Dickson City. She graduated from Dickson City High School with honors in 1948. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Fashion Flair Clothing Store, a division of Izod Co. She was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, and she was a past member of the Red Hat Society and the Jessup Senior Center.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed. The family would like to thank Dr. Rajan Mulloth and the aides and nurses at Lackawanna Health for their excellent care.

Surviving are daughters, Karen Mahalik and husband, Stan, Olyphant; and Linda Shalkowski and husband, Jerry, Dickson City; grandchildren, Dr. Gail Fanucci, Gainesville, Fla.; and Christopher Mahalik and wife, Alexa, Old Forge; a sister, Mary Ann Pecuch and husband, John, Lancaster; a niece and godchild, Carol Misewicz and husband, Eugene, Olyphant; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son, John Michael Vitvitsky, and sister, Marjorie Poklemba.

Due to health concerns, the funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City, with services by Monsignor Patrick Pratico, pastor of St. Mary's Church, Dickson City. Arrangements are by the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City.

To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -