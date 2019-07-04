Home

Elizabeth Wichner Kurz

Elizabeth Wichner Kurz Obituary
Elizabeth Wichner Kurz, 93, died Friday at Cleveland Clinic, Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida.

She was born in Philadelphia, and had been a long-time resident of Tafton before moving to Vero Beach in July 2018. Betty received her bachelor's degree from New York University and enjoyed working as a reporter and columnist for The Local Review in New Jersey.

She served in the Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II and was a member of the board of education for the Westwood New Jersey Regional School District.

Betty enjoyed sailing, playing the piano and spending time with family.

Survivors include her daughters, Georgann K. Peiffer and husband, Keith, of Vero Beach; Gene Elizabeth Kurz of Vero Beach; and Helen Virginia Kurz and spouse, Pat Lorec, of Sebastian, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Eugene Kurz.

A private family service was held Wednesday at Strunk Funeral Home in Sebastian to remember and honor her life.

Arrangements are entrusted to Strunk Funeral Home, Sebastian.

A guestbook is available online at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284, or the , 1040 Woodcock Road, Suite 119, Orlando, FL 32803, in Betty's memory.
Published in Scranton Times on July 4, 2019
