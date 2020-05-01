|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" (Wojnicki) Walsh, 91, formerly of Scranton, Pa., and Winter Haven, Fla., died Tuesday, April 28, at Sacred Heart Senior Living, Center Valley, with her loving and devoted daughter Mary by her side. She is now reunited with her husband of 53 years, the late John J. Walsh, a former employee of The Scranton Times newspaper. She was predeceased by a great-granddaughter, Gabrielle Agures; and grandson, James Walsh. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield.
Born in Dickson City, Lackawanna County, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Cyprosky) Wojnicki. Elizabeth attended Dickson City High School and then took a job at Woolworth's prior to marrying John in 1950. They raised five children and the Walsh family enjoyed yearly trips to Ocean City, Md., New York City (they loved the Big Apple) and road trips to visit family in upstate New York and Philadelphia. They also enjoyed a trip to Hawaii and taking cruises and entertaining family and friends with innumerable picnics and parties. When the grandchildren came along they were always on the go to Rocky Glen and McDade Park.
Elizabeth and John moved to Winter Haven, Fla., in 1993 and took up residence in Lake Henry Golf Resort. They immediately embarked on a very social and active lifestyle, with daily golf outings, frequent trips to Disney as well as many of the beaches on both coasts. They had numerous friends with whom they played pinochle, dominos and Scrabble; held coffee hours in the mornings and social hours in the afternoons. Each night Elizabeth participated in Jeopardy from her living room and knew almost enough answers to have been a worthy opponent on the air. One of her last trips was a cruise to Alaska with friends from Lake Henry.
Following a bout of illnesses, Elizabeth returned to Pennsylvania and took great joy in visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved learning card games, playing bingo and hearing stories from their "Big Nana," a title she wore proudly. She became the person the other residents wanted to sit by for word games because she knew all the answers. She was loved by the staff who would spend time chatting with her because she was so much fun to be with.
Surviving are Mary E. Faltyn and her husband, Daniel, of Breinigsville; John J. Walsh, of Medford, N.J.; Donald Walsh and his wife, Joann, of Madisonville; James Walsh, of Lakeland, Fla.; David Walsh and his wife, Candace, of Grantville; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
A private memorial Mass will be held at a later date. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
She will be interred at Florida National Cemetary, Bushnell, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Scranton Times on May 1, 2020