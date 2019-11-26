|
|
Ella Catrone Schulp, R.N., 87, a longtime Scranton resident, died Monday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 25 years, Eugene Schulp, on Nov. 11, 2006.
Raised in West Scranton, she was born on Aug. 30, 1932, and was the daughter of the late James and Lucille Agnone Catrone. A graduate of West Scranton High School before attending nursing school, she led a career in health care as a registered nurse, serving several local nursing homes before retirement.
Also active in the community, Ella was former president of the VFW Throop Post 7251 Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a longtime member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant.
Her cooking will never be forgotten by family and friends as all knew they were welcome to Ella's dinner table. She was an amazing mother and an adoring grandmother who touched the lives of countless people throughout her life. She'll be forever missed.
She is survived by her sons, James Walters, Taylor; and Paul Royce and wife, Shannon, Scranton; grandchildren, Dylan, Gavin and Sydney Royce; sister, Annette Vannucci, Martin, Ky.; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Michael and Paul John Walters; and siblings, Michael Catrone, Catherine "Kay" Lalli and Lucille Valori.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ella's name to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Memorial Fund, 600 Baltimore Drive 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Private arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Burial, Washburn Street Cemetery in West Scranton. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 26, 2019