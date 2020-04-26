Home

Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
(570) 842-8501
Ella F. Fruehan

Ella F. Fruehan Obituary
Ella F. Fruehan, 97, a resident of St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, died Friday evening following an illness. She was the widow of Paul Fruehan.

Born Oct. 10, 1922, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Padfield) Edwards.

Ella was a member of the Elmhurst Presbyterian Church, and prior to her retirement was employed as a private duty LPN nurse. Her kind heart and selfless personality showed in everything she did. Ella loved her family and was so proud of them. She will be deeply missed.

Ella was an avid bowler, Yankees fan and a lover of animals.

She is survived by her sons, Paul G. Fruehan of Madison Twp. and Bruce C. Fruehan of Elmhurst Twp.; and three grandchildren, Theresa "Teri" Aston and husband, Jerry, Brian Fruehan and wife Michelle, and Heather Rose and husband, Tim; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jean Edwards; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Ella was also preceded in death by her daughters-in-law, Kathryn Fruehan and Darlene Fruehan; her sisters, Elizabeth Pomeroy, Mary Frable, Grace Craig-Ennis and Ruth Tooley; and her brothers, Harry, William, Paul, George and Ralph Edwards.

Interment and committal will be conducted privately at Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444.

Arrangements entrusted to Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow, PA

For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020
