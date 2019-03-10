Ellen Alexander, Petersburg section of Scranton, died early Friday morning in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after an illness. She was the widow of Ralph Alexander, who died in 2002.
Born in 1935, in Scranton, the daughter of the late Frank and Bertha George Klassner, she was a graduate of the Scranton Technical High School. Ellen had been a faithful and devoted member of the St. Peter's Lutheran Church for many years before joining and worshiping at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Scranton. Before retirement, she had been employed as a sales aide in the stocks and bonds industry.
Ellen was a wonderful person. She was kind and caring, whose beautiful smile exemplified her loving and caring personality. She will be dearly missed.
Also surviving are her loving daughter, Amy Sue Alexander, Scranton; sisters, Ruth Curtis and husband, Charles, Madisonville; and Beverly Beckwith and her husband, Tom, Scranton; nieces and nephews; and her feline companion, Elmo.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Edwin, Daniel and Frank.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 425 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, officiated by the Rev. Mary Owens, pastor.
Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, and Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Entombment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made to the St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 425 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2019