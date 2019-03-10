Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Alexander. View Sign

Ellen Alexander, Petersburg section of Scranton, died early Friday morning in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after an illness. She was the widow of Ralph Alexander, who died in 2002.



Born in 1935, in Scranton, the daughter of the late Frank and Bertha George Klassner, she was a graduate of the Scranton Technical High School. Ellen had been a faithful and devoted member of the St. Peter's Lutheran Church for many years before joining and worshiping at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Scranton. Before retirement, she had been employed as a sales aide in the stocks and bonds industry.



Ellen was a wonderful person. She was kind and caring, whose beautiful smile exemplified her loving and caring personality. She will be dearly missed.



Also surviving are her loving daughter, Amy Sue Alexander, Scranton; sisters, Ruth Curtis and husband, Charles, Madisonville; and Beverly Beckwith and her husband, Tom, Scranton; nieces and nephews; and her feline companion, Elmo.



She was also preceded in death by brothers, Edwin, Daniel and Frank.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 425 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, officiated by the Rev. Mary Owens, pastor.



Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, and Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Entomb­ment, Fairview Mem­orial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made to the St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 425 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.



For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, visit the funeral home website.

Ellen Alexander, Petersburg section of Scranton, died early Friday morning in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after an illness. She was the widow of Ralph Alexander, who died in 2002.Born in 1935, in Scranton, the daughter of the late Frank and Bertha George Klassner, she was a graduate of the Scranton Technical High School. Ellen had been a faithful and devoted member of the St. Peter's Lutheran Church for many years before joining and worshiping at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Scranton. Before retirement, she had been employed as a sales aide in the stocks and bonds industry.Ellen was a wonderful person. She was kind and caring, whose beautiful smile exemplified her loving and caring personality. She will be dearly missed.Also surviving are her loving daughter, Amy Sue Alexander, Scranton; sisters, Ruth Curtis and husband, Charles, Madisonville; and Beverly Beckwith and her husband, Tom, Scranton; nieces and nephews; and her feline companion, Elmo.She was also preceded in death by brothers, Edwin, Daniel and Frank.Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 425 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, officiated by the Rev. Mary Owens, pastor.Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, and Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Entomb­ment, Fairview Mem­orial Park, Elmhurst Twp.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made to the St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 425 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, visit the funeral home website. Funeral Home Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc

1401 Ash St

Scranton , PA 18510

(570) 344-2498 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close