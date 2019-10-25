Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Cooke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Ann Cooke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Ann Cooke Obituary
Ellen Ann Cooke, 78, Simpson, died Thursday at Allied Hospice, Scranton.

Born and raised in New York, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Isabella Cooke. Before retirement to Simpson in 2007, Ellen worked as a freelance data analyst. Prior to that position, she was vice president of a direct marketing firm in Manhattan. She considered her best job to be mom.

Ellen is survived by three sons and their families, John and Carol Kelly, Kevin Kelly, and Brendan and Carmela Kelly; four grandchildren, Seamus Kelly, Brendan Kelly II, and Andrea and Jake Cummings; and three great-grandchildren. Ellen also leaves her sisters in New York, friends who became family; and many new wonderful friends here in Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be held Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now