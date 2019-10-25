|
|
Ellen Ann Cooke, 78, Simpson, died Thursday at Allied Hospice, Scranton.
Born and raised in New York, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Isabella Cooke. Before retirement to Simpson in 2007, Ellen worked as a freelance data analyst. Prior to that position, she was vice president of a direct marketing firm in Manhattan. She considered her best job to be mom.
Ellen is survived by three sons and their families, John and Carol Kelly, Kevin Kelly, and Brendan and Carmela Kelly; four grandchildren, Seamus Kelly, Brendan Kelly II, and Andrea and Jake Cummings; and three great-grandchildren. Ellen also leaves her sisters in New York, friends who became family; and many new wonderful friends here in Pennsylvania.
A memorial service will be held Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 25, 2019