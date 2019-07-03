Home

Ellen Barrett Obituary
Ellen Barrett, R.N., 95, a resident of St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst Twp., formerly of Peckville, died Sunday night at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the wife of the late Russell W. Barrett, who died in 2009.

Born Aug. 15, 1923, in Blakely, daughter of the late Josiah and Ellen Parry Freeman, she was a graduate of Blakely High School and West Side Hospital Training School for nurses. Before retiring, she was employed as a registered nurse at Mid Valley Hospital, Peckville, and was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church of Lackawanna Valley, Peckville.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was happiest when spending time with her family. She was proud of her chosen profession, being a registered nurse, and the care she provided her patients. Ellen will fondly be remembered for her quick wit and the "twinkle" in her eye.

Surviving are a son, Russell W. Barrett II, Blakely; a daughter, Sharon L. Goffredo and husband, Dominic, Peckville; five grandchildren, Donna Murray and husband, Guy, Jupiter, Florida; Jeffery Barrett and wife, Karina, Philadelphia; Dominic Goffredo II and wife, Lynn, Union Dale; April Bellar and husband, Jim, Chagrin Falls, Ohio; and Daniel Goffredo and wife, Anne, Laflin; eight great-grandchildren, Tyler Motisko, Bryn, Jackson and Cathryn Murray; Martha and Mary Goffredo; and Isabel and Mariana Barrett; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, William, John T. and George Freeman; and two sisters, Margaret Griffin and Dorothy Donlan.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Villa, who provided warm and wonderful care to Ellen and to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassion.

The funeral and committal services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, 436 Main St., Peckville, with services by the Rev. David Brague, pastor of the First United Presbyterian Church of Lackawanna Valley. Interment, Dickson City Primitive Methodist Church Cemetery, will be private at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to First United Presbyterian Church of Lackawanna Valley, 1557 Main St., Peckville, PA 18452.
Published in Scranton Times on July 3, 2019
