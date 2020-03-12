|
Ellen Benasutti, 92, a resident of the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., passed away peacefully Tuesday morning. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Benasutti.
Born in Olyphant, the daughter of the late Frank and Anna Condida Galea, she was a graduate of Olyphant High School. She was formerly employed by Daystrom Industry and before retirement worked at AAA, where she served as a notary public. She was a member of Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant.
She is survived by a daughter, Diana Beckage and husband, Dave, Scott Twp.; a son, Art Benasutti and wife, Ann Marie, Archbald; grandchildren, Anthony Benasutti, Joshua, Jason and Justine Perch; great-grandchildren, Lucia, Louis and Vincent Benasutti; bothers, Frank Galea and wife, Janice, Mayfield; Albert Galea and wife, Theresa, Scranton; and Joseph and wife, Jeanette, Peckville; sisters, Adele Galea, Olyphant; and Yola Judkovics, Endicott, N.Y.; and a sister-in-law, Sally Galea, Olyphant.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Armand Galea; and two sisters, Norma Galea and Celestine Poveromo.
Ellen was an avid bowler, participating in the Abington bowling league. She cherished the moments spent bowling with her grandchildren. Ellen also enjoyed cooking, ceramics and family vacations.
The funeral will be Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from the Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Patrick's Church, Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant, to be celebrated by Monsignor Michael Delaney, pastor.
Friends and family may pay their respects Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2020