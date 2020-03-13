Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Spangenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen F. Spangenberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen F. Spangenberg Obituary
Ellen F. Spangenberg of Peckville died Monday at the Creekside Health & Rehabilitation Center in Carbondale.

Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Ellen Heckler Spangenberg.

Prior to returning home, Ellen lived in Tennessee for many years and had a strong love and connection with that area.

Surviving are daughter, Rhonda Schlecht and husband, George, and their two children, George and Jennifer; Kati Chinetski and husband, Craig; Jamie Dutter; and Jessy Dutter; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Harry T. Dutter Jr.; daughter, Molly Dutter; brother, Harvey L. Spangenberg; and ex-husband, Harry T. Dutter Sr.

Funeral arrangements will be private.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -