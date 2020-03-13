|
|
Ellen F. Spangenberg of Peckville died Monday at the Creekside Health & Rehabilitation Center in Carbondale.
Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Ellen Heckler Spangenberg.
Prior to returning home, Ellen lived in Tennessee for many years and had a strong love and connection with that area.
Surviving are daughter, Rhonda Schlecht and husband, George, and their two children, George and Jennifer; Kati Chinetski and husband, Craig; Jamie Dutter; and Jessy Dutter; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Harry T. Dutter Jr.; daughter, Molly Dutter; brother, Harvey L. Spangenberg; and ex-husband, Harry T. Dutter Sr.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 13, 2020