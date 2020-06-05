|
Ellen Fueshko, 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Green Ridge Care Center.
Born in Scranton on June 3, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Myles J. Boyd and Dorothy McNamara Boyd. Ellen was a graduate of Holy Rosary High School, class of 1965. She held many management positions locally. Ellen always tried to live life to the fullest. Every day was a new adventure. Ellen could run an office in a business suit or host a tea party in a cocktail dress and tiara for her grandchildren. Anything she could do to spice things up was what she lived for. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin and friend.
Ellen is survived by her children, Joseph H. Eiden and his wife, Kimberly Morgan Eiden; Barry J. Eiden and his wife, Dawn Brady Eiden; Michael J. Fueshko and his partner, Kelly McMullen; and Nicole A Fueshko and her fiancé, Michael G. Catina; her grandchildren, Eric, Barry, Samantha, Madeline, Gabriella, Myles, Jordyn and Michael; her great-grandson, Xavier; her brothers, Myles "Augie" Boyd and his wife, Barbara; and John Boyd and his wife, Jeanne; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She loved them all dearly.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the amazing staff at Green Ridge Care Center for the exceptional care they provided to Ellen in her final days.
Arrangements, Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family respectfully requests that you take a day and be like Ellen. Take today and make it an adventure.
Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2020