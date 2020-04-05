|
The world has lost a beautiful soul. Ellie Longo Ticola passed away in Sarasota, Fla., on March 26 from cancer. Born May 29, 1947, in Scranton, Pa., she was full of light, love and endless compassion for all.
Ellie graduated from Holy Rosary High School in 1965 and attended Marywood College. She entered the Immaculate Heart Convent for a year, but felt she could serve more people as a lay person. She graduated from Marywood in 1969 with a degree in special education, and received a master's degree from State University College, Geneseo, N.Y.
In 1976, Ellie accepted a teaching position at Sarasota High School. She quickly identified the glaring need for a special education program, so she created one. A recipient of the Teacher of the Year award, Ellie was a beloved teacher for 32 years.
Ellie married Joe Longo in 1980. They raised a loving son, Steven Joseph Longo. Joe passed away in 2002.
Ellie was a passionate parishioner at the Church of the Incarnation for more than 40 years. A woman of deep faith and boundless energy, she was a lector, Eucharistic minister, founder of the Children of Mary Rosary Prayer Group and co-founded the Military Ministry in 2008, which continues to send thousands of care packages to deployed military personnel.
In 2016, Ellie was ecstatic to find love again with Vic Ticola. They married in 2017 in a joyful celebration.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alice Connor Evers and Stephen J. Evers.
She is survived by her son, Steven Joseph Longo; husband, Vic Ticola; her brother, Stephen Evers, Esq., and wife, Ann Marie, of Clarks Summit, Pa.; brother, Charles Evers and wife, Barbara, of Dalton, Pa., and Englewood, Fla.; and sister, Mary Alice DeVirgilis and husband, Ted, of Venice, Fla. Also surviving are her stepchildren, Peter Ticola and his wife, Andraya; Dr. Matthew Ticola and wife, Daphne; Dr. Mark Ticola and wife, Wendy; and Dr. Maggy Bibi and her husband, Adam; her brother-in-law, Michael Longo; and cousin, Mary Ann Stottlemyer. She loved her nine grandchildren dearly. Ellie was also a cherished aunt to all her nieces and nephews, Jane Archer, Chuck Evers, Colleen Kester, Chad Evers, Barbie Lesnesky, Ellie St. John, Ted DeVirgilis, Eva DeVirgilis and Nicolas Evers. Her numerous wonderful cousins, friends and family in the Scranton area meant the world to her.
A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date, which is still to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations "In loving memory of Ellie Longo Ticola" to Sarasota High School: Exceptional Student Education Program, 1000 School Ave., Sarasota, FL 34237; or The Incarnation Church Military Ministry, 2929 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020