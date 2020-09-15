Home

Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services
262 Railroad Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 342-3657
Ellen M. Bresser

Ellen M. Bresser Obituary

Ellen M. Bresser, 75, of West Scranton, passed on Sunday morning at her home. Her husband of 54 years is Arnold Bresser.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Searfoss Reed. Ellen was a graduate of the former Scranton Technical High School, a member of the Independent Bible Church, Duryea, and retired from the local printing industry.

She is survived by her husband, Arnold, their son, Richard Bresser and his wife, Heather, Scranton; two grandchildren, Ryan and Emily Bresser; one sister, Marian Burridge and husband, James, Colorado.

She was also predeceased by one sister, Doris Dyson.

Services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Independent Bible Church, 328 Main St., Duryea, PA 18642. The family will receive friends at the church, 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery, Elmhurst Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to VNA Hospice, 301 Delaware St., Olyphant, PA 18447; or to Independent Bible Church, 328 Main St., Duryea, PA 18642.

Arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.


Remember
