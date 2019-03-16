Ellen M. Williams, 65, Nicholson, died Thursday at the Gardens at Scranton. Her husband of 25 years is Bruce Williams.
Born in Scranton, on March 7, 1954, the daughter of the late John and Eleanor Johns Hinkle, she worked as a certified nurse assistant, working in home health care.
She loved singing and traveling to Irish music festivals. She looked forward to seeing her friends on Friday nights and being with her cats. She was especially fond of evening campfires.
Surviving are two sons, John Hinkle, Montana; and Carl Schmidt, Georgia; a stepson, Josh Williams, Harford; and three grandsons, John Hinkle II, Caeden Hinkle and Elijah Schmidt. She is also survived by four sisters, Judy Balcerzak, Ohio; Sandy Penn, Dalton; Alice Hokrein, Scranton; and Jean Williams, Clifford.
Friends may call at Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 16, 2019