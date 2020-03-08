|
Ellen Preiss, daughter of Michael and Anna Murphy of North Scranton, died Feb. 15 in Denver, Colo.
She is survived by her daughter, Helena; son-in-law, Seth Carpenter; grandson, Major Powell; brother, Jerome Murphy, of Chapman Lake; and sisters, Therese Kueny, of Plymouth Meeting, and Fran Carlson, of Ocean City, Md.
Ellen was a graduate of Holy Rosary High School and Marywood College with a B.S. in mathematics, and she did graduate work at the Stevens Institute, New Jersey. She started her career as a math teacher at North Scranton Junior High School and then Bell Laboratories in New Jersey, where she supervised the programming of the trajectory for Telstar, the first communication satellite.
In 1975 she married Richard Preiss, a geologist, and relocated to Denver, where she worked with US West until her retirement.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Joseph; and sisters, Marie Brennan and Joan Dutka.
A Requiem Mass was held prior to interment at Mount Olivet Catholic Church and Cemetery, Wheat Ridge, Colo.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 8, 2020