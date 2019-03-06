Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Muzi. View Sign

Ellen Muzi, 74, of Scranton, lost her battle with lung disease on Monday, March 4.



Daughter of the late Dr. Americo Muzi and the late Mrs. Olga Muzi, of Old Forge, Pa., she is survived by her loving and devoted son, Daniel Marcus and his wife, Lauren, and cherished grandchildren Oliver and Lily, of Scotch Plains, N.J. She is also survived by a stepdaughter and close friend, Rachel Wilk, Scranton; and cousin, Marla Nicoletto. Ellen was lovingly supported by her family and friends in conjunction with the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania physicians and staff throughout her struggle.



A 1961 graduate of Marywood Seminary, Ellen continued her education at Marietta College in Ohio, graduating in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She earned her master's degree in library science from Drexel University. Working as a librarian and media specialist, she helped others share in her love for the world of reading and knowledge.



Ellen had a beautiful voice and was passionate about the arts and music, particularly the opera. She loved to travel, enjoying exposure to other cultures and people. Her culinary skill was impressive and underscored her understanding and mastery of fine cuisine. She had a sharp, wry sense of humor, which she was more than happy to share.



Her enthusiasm and talent for knitting led her to open and operate multiple knitting shops in Scranton. The camaraderie and friendships that were developed through Electric City Yarn Co. and Thread Benders were counted amongst her most precious memories.



Ellen was caring and generous to both people and our animal companions. Her love for dogs was evident to all who knew her; and she was active in Cavalier King Charles Spaniel rescue efforts.



Most of all, Ellen had depth of character that will never be forgotten, forever acting with care and conviction. She will be missed by anyone whose life she touched.



The funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 Friday morning. Interment will follow in Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.



Donations in Ellen's memory may be made to Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123, 267-546-9800. To leave a message of consolation, please visit

Ellen Muzi, 74, of Scranton, lost her battle with lung disease on Monday, March 4.Daughter of the late Dr. Americo Muzi and the late Mrs. Olga Muzi, of Old Forge, Pa., she is survived by her loving and devoted son, Daniel Marcus and his wife, Lauren, and cherished grandchildren Oliver and Lily, of Scotch Plains, N.J. She is also survived by a stepdaughter and close friend, Rachel Wilk, Scranton; and cousin, Marla Nicoletto. Ellen was lovingly supported by her family and friends in conjunction with the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania physicians and staff throughout her struggle.A 1961 graduate of Marywood Seminary, Ellen continued her education at Marietta College in Ohio, graduating in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She earned her master's degree in library science from Drexel University. Working as a librarian and media specialist, she helped others share in her love for the world of reading and knowledge.Ellen had a beautiful voice and was passionate about the arts and music, particularly the opera. She loved to travel, enjoying exposure to other cultures and people. Her culinary skill was impressive and underscored her understanding and mastery of fine cuisine. She had a sharp, wry sense of humor, which she was more than happy to share.Her enthusiasm and talent for knitting led her to open and operate multiple knitting shops in Scranton. The camaraderie and friendships that were developed through Electric City Yarn Co. and Thread Benders were counted amongst her most precious memories.Ellen was caring and generous to both people and our animal companions. Her love for dogs was evident to all who knew her; and she was active in Cavalier King Charles Spaniel rescue efforts.Most of all, Ellen had depth of character that will never be forgotten, forever acting with care and conviction. She will be missed by anyone whose life she touched.The funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 Friday morning. Interment will follow in Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.Donations in Ellen's memory may be made to Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123, 267-546-9800. To leave a message of consolation, please visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close