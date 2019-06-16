Home

Donahue Funeral Home
303 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 344-7001
Ellen Scranton Linen (Dinny), 83, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, Conn., passed away peacefully Jan. 18, 2019, at Meadow Ridge, a senior living community in Redding, Conn.

Ms. Linen, who was known as Dinny, was a graduate of Greenwich Country Day School, the Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, Conn., and Smith College. During her life, Ms. Linen was engaged in the retail industry, including as an owner of the Gallery Shop in Greenwich and she participated in a variety of charities and civic activities.

Through her mother, Sara Scranton Linen, she was a descendant of the family who founded Scranton, Pa. Her uncle, William W. Scranton, was Governor of Pennsylvania from 1963 to 1967. Her father, James A. Linen III, was publisher of Time Magazine for 15 years, and also served as president of the parent company, Time Inc., from 1960 to 1969.

She is survived by her daughter, Sara A. Mobley Leger, of Sonoma, Calif.; sons, Mark S. Mobley, of Sun Valley, Idaho; and Nathan Mobley III, of Darien, Conn.; two granddaughters, Caitlin S. Mobley and Aislinn T. Mobley, of Darien, Conn.; her former husband, Nathan Mobley Jr., of Boise, Idaho; her sister, Marion M. Dawson Carr, of Greenwich; brothers, Jonathan S. Linen, of Summit, N.J.; Christopher T. Linen, of Washington, Conn.; Worthington W. Linen, of Manhattan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ms. Linen was predeceased in death by her brother, James A. Linen IV.

The memorial service was held at Christ Church Chapel in Greenwich, Conn., on Friday, June 14, with private family burial service officiated by Mother Lou Divis, pastor, the Church of the Epiphany, Glenburn at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Waverly, Pa.

Local arrangements provided by the Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on June 16, 2019
