Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis M Margotta Funeral Home
511 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-2230
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Stepper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Stepper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Stepper Obituary
Ellen Stepper, 76, of Eynon, died Tuesday at home surrounded by her family. Her husband, Anthony Stepper Sr., passed away in 2009. The couple was married for 38 years.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Rose Edwards Murray. She attended the Scranton School District and was employed as a supervisor for Liz Claiborne.

Ellen was an avid bowler and Philadelphia Eagles fan. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting, and was a fantastic cook. She especially enjoyed family picnics, front porch talks and puzzles. She was affectionately known as GeeGee.

Surviving are her children, Mary Malahosky, Eynon; Anthony Jr., Eynon; Melissa Price and husband, Chuck, Lake Ariel; Frances Stepper and husband, Brian White Sr., Eynon; Rebecca Stepper and fiancé, Robert Stamp III, Jessup; and John Stepper, Eynon; 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Harold Murray and wife, Diane, Scranton; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, James McLane; a great-grandson, Ashton Mcguire; and a son-in-law, John Malahosky.

The funeral will be Monday with a blessing service at 10 a.m. at Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Viewing hours will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. For directions or online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -