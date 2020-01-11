|
Ellen Stepper, 76, of Eynon, died Tuesday at home surrounded by her family. Her husband, Anthony Stepper Sr., passed away in 2009. The couple was married for 38 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Rose Edwards Murray. She attended the Scranton School District and was employed as a supervisor for Liz Claiborne.
Ellen was an avid bowler and Philadelphia Eagles fan. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting, and was a fantastic cook. She especially enjoyed family picnics, front porch talks and puzzles. She was affectionately known as GeeGee.
Surviving are her children, Mary Malahosky, Eynon; Anthony Jr., Eynon; Melissa Price and husband, Chuck, Lake Ariel; Frances Stepper and husband, Brian White Sr., Eynon; Rebecca Stepper and fiancé, Robert Stamp III, Jessup; and John Stepper, Eynon; 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Harold Murray and wife, Diane, Scranton; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, James McLane; a great-grandson, Ashton Mcguire; and a son-in-law, John Malahosky.
The funeral will be Monday with a blessing service at 10 a.m. at Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Viewing hours will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. For directions or online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 11, 2020