Ellen T. Condon, 88, of the Nativity Section of Scranton, died Friday surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 49 years, Eugene Condon, preceded her in death in 2000. Born in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Cleary Conroy. She was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish.
A graduate of South Catholic High School, Ellen also attended Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing.
Ellen became Nana to all who had the good fortune of knowing her. An avid reader, Nana was smart and witty. She enjoyed the company of her friends and family and her door was always open for a visit or a card game. Her cleverness, kindness and impressive knowledge of everything happening in the lives of friends and family far and wide will truly be missed.
She is survived by a daughter, Mariellen Sauter; two sons, James and partner, Bernard Ott; and Gerard and wife, Michele, all of Scranton; 13 grandchildren, Paul, Joseph and Abigail Sauter, Timothy and Kathleen Higgins, Ashley Mulkerin, Brittany Caswell, Carmella Condon, Theresa Lucas, Emily Curtiss, Casey, Madeline and Celia Condon; 11 great-grandchildren; brother in-law, Don Pregmon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, infant Robert and Thomas Condon; a daughter, Michelle Higgins and husband, Francis; son-in-law, Joseph Sauter; granddaughter, Melissa Sauter; and a sister, Jeanne Pregmon.
The family would like to express its gratitude to Hospice of the Sacred Heart and the staff of 2S at Allied Services Skilled Nursing for the compassionate care they provided to her.
The funeral service will be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick Albert on Friday at 10 a.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505, followed by interment at Cathedral Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. or on Friday prior to the service from 9 to 10.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Catherine McAuley Center, 430 Pittston Ave., Scranton PA 18505, or at catherinemcauleycenter.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 23, 2019