Ellen T. Nielsen, Archbald, died Monday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the widow of Charles Nielsen, who died Feb. 24, 2016. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on June 20.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Paul and Helen McKernon Gildea, she was a graduate of Archbald High School and Marywood College, where she earned her B.A. in English.



She was the president of the Valley View School Board and also served as secretary and treasurer and served on the NEIU board of directors.



She was a retired teacher for Valley View High School, where she taught English for nearly 40 years. She served as editor of the Valley View Point Newspaper, adviser to the Valley View mock trial team and the Valley View yearbook.



She was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald, and its Altar and Rosary Society, the religious education director and teacher, and a Eucharistic minister and lector. She was a founding member of the Jason Corazzi Memorial Dog Park and a member of the Valley View Band Parents Association.



Surviving are two daughters, Melissa and Kara; four sons, Paul; Eric and his wife, Melanie; Matt and David Nielsen; six grandchildren, Amanda, Emma, Maya, Jacob, Noah and Xavier; sister, Mary Gildea Hubbard and her husband, Larry; a brother, Paul and his wife, Barbara Gildea; a cousin, the Rev. William Pickard, who was like a brother; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Gildea.



The funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with Mass at 9:30 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald, to be celebrated by her cousin, the Rev. William Pickard. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.



Friends may call Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m.

