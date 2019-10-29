|
|
Ellen Wilson Hubal, 74 of Olyphant, formerly of Jessup, died Saturday surrounded by her family at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a brief illness. She was the widow of Edward Hubal, who died Nov. 6, 2011. The couple was married for 47 years at the time of his death.
Born in Peckville, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Philomena Gabriel Wilson. She was a graduate of Jessup High School and was a business analyst in retail sales. She resided all over the United States as her husband accepted employment positions in many states. She was a member of St. James Church in Jessup.
She was a kind and generous person who enjoyed acting in community theater. She was very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved them dearly. She was an avid reader and moviegoer. She will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of her acquaintance.
She is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Harris and husband, Steven, Fuquay Varina, North Carolina; and son, Edward Hubal and wife, Rene, Mount Palaski, Illinois; grandchildren, Steven Harris Jr., Christina Councill and Tyler Hubal; great-grandchildren, Luke and Josie Harris, Vera Councill and Aurora Hubal; two sisters, Maggie Alunni and husband, Tom, and Michelle McMullen, all of Jessup; nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Saturday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Peckville at a time to be announced. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup.
Arrangements are under the care of the Margotta Funeral Home.
For online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 63 North Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 29, 2019