Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
Peckville, PA
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
Peckville, PA
Services are set for Ellen Wilson Hubal, 74, of Olyphant, formerly of Jessup, who died Saturday.

The funeral will be Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Peckville. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup.

Friends may call one hour before Mass at the church.

Arrangements are under the care of the Margotta Funeral Home.

For online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 63 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 30, 2019
