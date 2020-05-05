|
|
Elmer Paul Rolla, a beloved and faithful father, grandfather, great-grandfather and Marine, died on May 1 after valiantly fighting a yearlong battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family and prayer as he peacefully entered into eternal rest.
Born July 12, 1935, in Dunmore, Pa., to Frank and Anna Rolla, Elmer served three years in the United States Marine Corps that would shape the rest of his life. He embraced and maintained military discipline, waking early, working hard, and always lending a hand to anyone in need. Generous, meticulous, and a friend to everyone he met, he exemplified "Semper Fi."
After his service in the Marines, United States Navy and Merchant Marines, he labored in a variety of jobs, often working two jobs at once to support his family. Along the way he acquired many practical skills that he would use to help others. He retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot and the Scranton School District.
He and his late wife of 62 years, Veronica, leave a strong legacy of family and faith: son, Gary, his wife, Sandy, and their daughters, Kimberly, Amanda and Emma; son John, his wife, Donna, and their children, Casey Bossotti, Shelby, Kiersten Waymire, Jackson and Matthew; son, Daniel, his wife, Susan, and their children, Megan, Emily Allen, Bridget Richards and Sarah; daughter, Bonnie, her husband, Tim, and their children, Caitlin Briscoe, Timothy, Shane, Claire and Michael; and eight precious great-grandchildren who filled him with great joy and pride. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly; granddaughter, Ashley Nicole; and 10 siblings. Elmer is survived by his brother, Frank Rolla, retired United States Air Force.
A member of St. Margaret Mary Parish, he was a long-time adorer at the Sacred Heart Perpetual Adoration Chapel, participant in parish Bible studies, and member of the Over the Hill Gang. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, 2848 Herr St., Harrisburg, PA 17103.
A private viewing for immediate family will be held at Dailey Funeral Home on Monday, May 3, followed by burial at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The Dailey Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rolla Family, 650 S. 28th St., Harrisburg, PA. 17103.
Published in Scranton Times on May 5, 2020