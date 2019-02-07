Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Elmer R. Kol-inovsky, 86, Dallas, formerly of Taylor, died Monday evening at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. His beloved wife, Mary Ann Bogus Kolinovsky, passed away July 16, 1996. Together they celebrated 27 years of marriage.



Born and educated in Taylor, son of the late Andrew and Mary Kapsula Kolinovsky, he served our country with the United States Air Force. Elmer was a foreman at the former Hill Crest Lamp Shade, Old Forge, before retirement. He was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Church, Taylor, until its closing.



Elmer enjoyed woodworking and taking care of his dog, Mercedes. His grandchildren were the focal point in his life, and he enjoyed attending all their activities.



Surviving are a son, Michael and his wife, Jessica, Shavertown; grandchildren, Noah, Mayah, Nadia and Zoie, who were the apples of his eye; siblings, Barbara Kolinovsky, Tucson, Ariz.; George Kolinofsky and his wife, Sandra, Birdsboro; and Steven Kolinofsky, Scranton.



He was also preceded in death by a son, Andrew; and five brothers.



Family and friends are invited to attend Elmer's funeral Friday at 10 a.m. in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Interment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

704 Union St

Taylor , PA 18517

