|
|
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Elsie Kolcun, Dunmore, Pa., formerly of Duquesne, Pa., passed away peacefully at the age of 83.
Born in Duquesne, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Chabala) Vasilisin. Married to the late George Kolcun, whom she shared 53 devoted years with before his passing in 2009. They relocated in 2003 to be near their daughter, Sharon and her family. Elsie was a lifelong member of SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Duquesne, and locally attended St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, Dunmore. She was retired from the GCU claims department. Prior to relocation, she was a very active member of her church and District 1 of the GCU.
Elsie passed the time crocheting, especially baby afghans as gifts, which many new babies have enjoyed. She loved to cook and bake for her grandchildren, the loves of her life. When she wasn't talking on the phone with her two dear friends from home, Elsie enjoyed playing solitaire, building puzzles or reading a good mystery novel. On warm summer nights, she could be found spending time with her neighbor and good friend, Ann Kofel, in the garage, where they shared stories and discussed current events. She also enjoyed going out to eat with Ann and friend, Rose Dunda.
Elsie leaves behind her only child: daughter, Sharon and son-in-law, George Kofel, Dunmore; grandchildren, Michael and wife, Malinda Kofel; Michelle (Kofel) and husband, Michael Taramelli; and great-grandchildren, Maximus Kofel, and Lucy and Julia Taramelli, all of Pittsburgh, Pa. She is also survived by brother, Michael; and sister, Mary Lepovsky; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother.
Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial was held on Saturday in SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Duquesne. Interment in parish cemetery.
Arrangements by William S. Skovranko Memorial Home, Duquesne. Memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 110 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60607.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 20, 2019