Elvira R. Kriger

Elvira R. Kriger Obituary

Elvira R. Kriger, 85, Throop, died Wednesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her beloved husband of 60 years, Howard Kriger Sr., died in 2017.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Grochowski Pron, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School and was a member at the Parishes of Holy Cross and Blessed Sacrament in Olyphant. Before retirement, she had been employed at Sears. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and a very good neighbor and friend who will be missed.

Surviving are a daughter, Donna M. Crocco and husband, Ray, Mississippi; son, Howard Jr. and wife, Sandy, Utah; grandchildren, Frank Colachino Jr., Dana Mace, Michelle Kemp, and Joei Velten; siblings, Don Liotta Sr., Scranton; Joan Crouch, Texas; Marie Jones, Throop; Christine Bruce, Florida; and Carol Ann Koteck, Blooming Grove; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Joey Pron and Roseanne Burak.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to her caregivers, Pauline and Elaine, and friends who helped and supported Mom.

Services and interment are private.

Arrangements provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.


