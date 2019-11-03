|
Elwin Stephen Decker, 78, of Harford Twp., Pa., passed away on Oct. 31 with his beloved wife of 57 years, Sharon, by his side. He is also survived by his two children, Todd (Billie Jo) Decker and Kelly (Tim) Feduchak; two grandsons, Zachariah (Paige) and Zebin (Alexy); granddaughter, Breanna; step-granddaughters, Sierra and Mia; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Liam, and a greatly anticipated arrival any day now; siblings, William (Sharon) Decker, Bonnie Brainard, Robert (Gail) Decker, Emily (William) Whitney, and Barbara (Thomas) Lewis; a sister-in-law, Nancy Decker; three uncles, Glenn Decker, Arthur (Marian) Bolles and Harold Seamans; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Elwin and Grace Decker; and a brother, Larry Decker.
Steve was employed as a commercial freight truck driver with 30 years in the Teamsters Union Local 229. He liked to ride ATVs, walk in the woods, watch the deer, feed his fish in the pond and cut his own firewood. Following his retirement, he preferred being surrounded by the beautiful scenery on his home farm. Steve had a great sense of humor, he was content and enjoyed simple pleasures in life. He will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Harford at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8. Interment will be in Peck Cemetery.
Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead, Pa. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Harford Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 206, Harford, PA 18823, or to the First Congregational Church of Harford, P.O. Box 217, Harford, PA 18823.
