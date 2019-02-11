Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elwood "Woody" Staples. View Sign

Elwood "Woody" Staples, 55, Forest City, died Jan. 25 at Allied Hospice, Scranton. His fiancée is Renee Kuriger, Forest City.



Born March 23, 1963, in Jermyn, the son of Janice Cerminaro, Arizona, and the late Elwood Staples, he was employed at Bakkavor U.S.A. in Jessup. He was a United States Army veteran and a member of American Legion Post 869, Archbald.



He enjoyed visiting with friends and playing online games. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Also surviving are a daughter, Savanah Stephens; a son, Jeremy Staples; a stepdaughter, Linda Rosas; two sisters, Laurie Ladomirak and Holly Faust; five grandchildren, Donnie and Carter Stephens; Tyler Austin; and Alex and Bryan Echevarria; and a great-granddaughter, Savanah; nieces and nephews.



A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.



A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale.



Arrangements are through the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City.



