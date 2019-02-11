Elwood "Woody" Staples, 55, Forest City, died Jan. 25 at Allied Hospice, Scranton. His fiancée is Renee Kuriger, Forest City.
Born March 23, 1963, in Jermyn, the son of Janice Cerminaro, Arizona, and the late Elwood Staples, he was employed at Bakkavor U.S.A. in Jessup. He was a United States Army veteran and a member of American Legion Post 869, Archbald.
He enjoyed visiting with friends and playing online games. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Also surviving are a daughter, Savanah Stephens; a son, Jeremy Staples; a stepdaughter, Linda Rosas; two sisters, Laurie Ladomirak and Holly Faust; five grandchildren, Donnie and Carter Stephens; Tyler Austin; and Alex and Bryan Echevarria; and a great-granddaughter, Savanah; nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale.
Arrangements are through the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City.
Condolences may be expressed at www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.
Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home
513 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3153
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 11, 2019