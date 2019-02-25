Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emil Neil Laurito. View Sign

Emil Neil Laurito, 92, passed away Feb. 23 at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community in Drums, Pa. Born in Scranton on Nov. 25, 1926, he resided in Scranton until 1972 and lived in Gouldsboro until 2017.



He was the husband of Esther Franklin Laurito, married on April 7, 1947 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in South Scranton.



He is survived by his wife, Esther, of 72 years, Montdale; his daughter, Ruth and husband, Thomas O'Malley, Ephrata, Pa.; his daughter, Mary and husband, William Cianfichi, Scranton; son, Emil and his wife, Victoria, Gouldsboro; son, Robert and wife, Debbie, Montdale; son, Richard, Scranton; and son, Joseph and his wife, Judy, Swoyersville.



He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Pantle Laurito and Angelo Laurito; also by a brother, Angelo Jr.; and sisters, Rose and Mary.



Emil was a



He spent the last two years of his life assisting the workers of the Fritzingertown Senior Living Community in their daily duties. Our thanks go out to the wonderful employees of Fritzingertown who treated Emil with the greatest respect and utmost care. They were kind enough to let him be his busy, active and helpful self, right to the last day of his life. He passed away peacefully in his sleep, having suffered no aches or pains, even in his final days.



The funeral will be Thursday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment to follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



Family and friends may call at the Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. The family requests that those attending the funeral please proceed directly to the church.





Emil Neil Laurito, 92, passed away Feb. 23 at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community in Drums, Pa. Born in Scranton on Nov. 25, 1926, he resided in Scranton until 1972 and lived in Gouldsboro until 2017.He was the husband of Esther Franklin Laurito, married on April 7, 1947 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in South Scranton.He is survived by his wife, Esther, of 72 years, Montdale; his daughter, Ruth and husband, Thomas O'Malley, Ephrata, Pa.; his daughter, Mary and husband, William Cianfichi, Scranton; son, Emil and his wife, Victoria, Gouldsboro; son, Robert and wife, Debbie, Montdale; son, Richard, Scranton; and son, Joseph and his wife, Judy, Swoyersville.He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Pantle Laurito and Angelo Laurito; also by a brother, Angelo Jr.; and sisters, Rose and Mary.Emil was a World War II veteran, enlisting at the age of 17 and served in the United States Navy in the South Pacific, until the end of the war. He retired in 1990 after a long career at McKinney Products. In retirement, he traveled throughout North America with his beloved wife Esther and other members of his family in his greatly pampered motorhomes. Emil's great pride was his extensive family. He was a dedicated gardener, berry picker and firewood gatherer, who always kept active until the end of his long, productive life.He spent the last two years of his life assisting the workers of the Fritzingertown Senior Living Community in their daily duties. Our thanks go out to the wonderful employees of Fritzingertown who treated Emil with the greatest respect and utmost care. They were kind enough to let him be his busy, active and helpful self, right to the last day of his life. He passed away peacefully in his sleep, having suffered no aches or pains, even in his final days.The funeral will be Thursday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment to follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.Family and friends may call at the Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. The family requests that those attending the funeral please proceed directly to the church. Funeral Home Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc

1900 Pittston Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

(570) 343-6416 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close