H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Our Savior Church (Holy Wisdom Parish, St. Boniface Church)
Emil W. "Cal" Calomino

Emil W. "Cal" Calomino Obituary
Emil "Cal" W. Calomino, 93, of Ross Twp., died on Tuesday. He was husband of the late Rose "Sally" G. (McKay) Calomino.

Cal was a man who held three careers during his years. He was retired from the United States Air Force (28 years service), Veterans Administration and caregiver to his wife. In his later years, he was a prodigious volunteer at UPMC Passavant and UPMC Cumberland Crossing.

He was the caring father of Allan Calomino, of Orange County, Calif.; and Vincent (Joan) Calomino, of McCandless Twp.; proud and loving pap of Christopher, Michael, Andrew, Allan, Mary and Emily; great-pap of Claire and Conner; brother of Joseph Calomino, Dunmore.

He was also preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters, including his twin, Peter.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday in Western Pennsylvania.

Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 2, 2019
