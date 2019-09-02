|
|
Emil "Cal" W. Calomino, 93, of Ross Twp., died on Tuesday. He was husband of the late Rose "Sally" G. (McKay) Calomino.
Cal was a man who held three careers during his years. He was retired from the United States Air Force (28 years service), Veterans Administration and caregiver to his wife. In his later years, he was a prodigious volunteer at UPMC Passavant and UPMC Cumberland Crossing.
He was the caring father of Allan Calomino, of Orange County, Calif.; and Vincent (Joan) Calomino, of McCandless Twp.; proud and loving pap of Christopher, Michael, Andrew, Allan, Mary and Emily; great-pap of Claire and Conner; brother of Joseph Calomino, Dunmore.
He was also preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters, including his twin, Peter.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday in Western Pennsylvania.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 2, 2019